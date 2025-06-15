From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Governors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) from Northeast zone have called on citizens to exercise patience and support the administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, assuring that the current reforms are targeted at restoring the nation from years of systemic decay.

Speaking at the APC Northeast Zonal Consultative Meeting held in Gombe on Sunday, Borno State Governor, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum, appealed to Nigerians to be understanding, noting that meaningful transformation does not happen overnight.

He said, “I want to call on the people of the Northeast, the north in general and indeed the country at large to be patient with this administration, because change is not easy, the economic reforms of this administration such as subsidy removal and other policies have some consequences but in the long run it has positive impact”.

“I want to seize this opportunity to commend the president of the federal republic of Nigeria for the loadable achievements during this difficult times,” Zulum stated.

Gombe State Governor, Muhammad Inuwa Yahaya, and his Yobe state counterpart, Governor Mai Mala Buni, echoed similar sentiments. They commended President Tinubu’s vision and policy direction, describing his programs as critical interventions aimed at pulling the country out of entrenched governance rot and setting it on a path of sustainable development.

“Within two years now, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has shown boldness, he has shown courage, he has shown the ability and the capacity to weather the storm and manage the federal republic of Nigeria and to take out of the woods and that is very important. He has acknowledged the extent of decay and took measures that will take Nigeria back to normal days, the days when Nigeria was good and everything was working for Nigerians,” Governor Inuwa Yahaya stated

Meanwhile, on his part, Governor Buni said, “I would like to seize this opportunity to appreciate His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for providing leadership to the country amidst local and global challenges for Nigeria to move forward. It is gratifying that the government has recently taken additional measures to tackle insecurity in the North east. We would continue to support, cooperate and work with the federal government and the security agencies for a more sustainable peace and security in the North east zone”.

“In the last two years, the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu administration engaged daring policies and programmes to improve the lives of Nigerians. Such reforms come with attendant difficulties, challenges and rough rides but equally, the reforms come with life changing opportunities of a renewed hope for a better life. This requires tactical planning and time. To achieve this, one term of office may not be adequate. It may require two or more terms to effectively and efficiently execute such programmes that would stand the test of time and serve the people better”.

“In the spirit of natural justice, fair play and national interest, the forum should consider the architect of these policies and programmes, His Excellency President Bola Ahmed Tinubu GCFR, with the right of first offer and endorse him for the 2027 Presidential election to accomplish the reform policies and programmes for the benefit of Nigerians,” Governor Buni said.

The meeting, which drew key party stakeholders across the region as well as the national chairman of the party, served as a platform to take stock and analyze the achievements and challenges of the party as a mid-term self assessment. It was to also consolidate party unity and reinforce confidence in the administration’s reform-driven agenda.