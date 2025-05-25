From Abel Leonard, Lafia

Rt Hon David Emmanuel Ombugadu, PDP governorship candidate for Nasarawa State in the 2019 and 2023 general elections, led the state’s delegates and contingent to the North Central Zonal Congress of the party held on Saturday, May 24, in Jos, Plateau State.

The congress, hosted by the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr Caleb Mutfwang, featured the election and inauguration of new zonal executives of the PDP.

Hon Abdullrahman Mohammed emerged as Zonal Chairman/National Vice Chairman (North Central), securing 536 votes to defeat Hon Stephen Ajiya, who scored 18 votes.

Other elected officials include Hon Francis Orogu (Zonal Secretary), Amb Beauty Sudar Aliyu (Zonal National Ex-Officio), and Hon Mohammed Sani (Zonal Ex-Officio, Nasarawa State).

The PDP National Legal Adviser administered the oath of office to the newly elected officials.

In his charge to the new leadership, Governor Mutfwang urged them to sustain the party’s legacy and steer it towards better days.

“You have a duty to sustain the legacy of the PDP and work collectively towards a better and stronger party that is ready to address the yearnings of Nigerians,” he said.

Ombugadu, speaking after the congress, expressed confidence in the newly elected zonal team.

“We are optimistic that this new leadership will reinvigorate the party structure in the North Central and ensure that the PDP remains the credible alternative for Nigerians,” he stated.