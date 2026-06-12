NOC to formally launch safeguarding policy on June 16

The Nigerian Olympic Committee (NOC) has announced plan to launch its policy document on June 16, 2026.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Officer of the Commission, Tony Nezieanya, the event will hold at 11 am at the Secretariat of the Association of National Olympic Committees of Africa (ANOCA).

He said that as directed by the International Olympic Committee’s (I0C) Safe Sport Initiative, the NOC inaugurated its Safeguard Commission in February 2025 and since then, the Commission has undertaken a series of advocacy, awareness, and stakeholder engagement activities aimed at promoting safe, inclusive, and respectful sporting environments across Nigeria. Sports

Nezieanya noted that as part of these efforts, the Commission utilised the 22nd National Sports Festival, held in Abeokuta from May 15 to 30, 2025, as a platform to advance awareness of Safe Sport through sensitisation campaigns, stakeholder engagement, and the dissemination of educational materials.

“Following extensive consultations and in line with international best practices, the Commission developed the NOC Safeguard Policy for Sports in Nigeria.

“The Policy has established clear standards, reporting pathways, and accountability mechanisms designed to protect athletes, coaches, officials, children, women, and other vulnerable persons from abuse, exploitation, harassment, discrimination, bullying, neglect, and all forms of misconduct within the sporting environment.

“The launch would mark a significant milestone in the advancement of Safe Sport, in line with the Committee’s commitment to ensuring that sport remains a safe, inclusive, and empowering environment for all”, concludes the statement.