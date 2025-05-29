From Tony Osauzo, Benin

Edo State Governor Monday Okpebholo has reiterated his administration’s commitment to fighting cultism, kidnapping, and other crimes in the state, stressing that the demolition of criminal hideouts will continue.

The governor made the declaration during an interactive session with youths from the 18 local government areas of the state at the New Festival Hall in Government House.

He emphasised that his administration will not spare criminals and criminal elements in the state to ensure that Edo remains safe for all.

“We will fight cultism to a standstill, and if that is the only achievement for me as governor of Edo State, I will be satisfied. If you have a kidnapper as a brother or friend, ask him to leave your house, or else you will soon be homeless, as demolition of kidnappers’ hideouts will continue in the state,” Okpebholo stated.

He announced that his administration will pay double for every weapon returned under the amnesty programme, aimed at ensuring peace and unity in the state.

“I will pay double for every gun returned by cultists who embrace the amnesty programme,” the governor said, urging youths to stop engaging in criminal activities, such as kidnapping and cultism, and to allow the police to do their job.

“We must keep Edo safe and deal with the pressing issues facing the state. If not, investors will not come to invest in Edo State,” Governor Okpebholo said.

He commended the Chief Judge of Edo State for supporting the fight against criminality and said tough strategies must be employed to make progress, adding, “We all must collaborate to keep Edo safe.”

In his welcome address, the Chairman of the National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN), Edo State chapter, Comrade Moses Aguinede Joseph, commended the governor for inviting Edo youths for an interaction to solve challenges facing the youths.

“This interactive session is a good way to solve the challenges facing the youths of Edo State, and it shows that the governor is a listening governor and father to all in the state,” he said.

The youths appealed to the governor to talk to security agencies to stop extorting innocent Edo youths who have been victims of police extortion. They also urged the police to follow the rule of law and not take the law into their own hands.

Representatives of youths from faith-based organisations and civil society groups also commended the governor for his developmental strides and fight against criminality in the state. They urged the governor to continue the fight against cultism, kidnapping, and other crimes and to engage youths to keep them busy.

The Edo State Commissioner of Police, Monday Agbonika, commended the governor for the interactive session and for engaging youths to discuss the way forward for Edo State. He acknowledged complaints from the public about police misconduct and appealed for collaboration in eliminating such behaviour.

The interactive session was attended by leaders of youths from the 18 local government areas of the state, top government functionaries, security chiefs, civil society organisations, and others.