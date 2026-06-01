No faction exists in Nasarawa -PDP

• Insists Ombugadu is sole governorship candidate

From Abel Leonard, Lafia

The Nasarawa State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has declared that there is no faction within the party, insisting that David Emmanuel Ombugadu remains its sole governorship candidate for the 2027 general election.

The party described reports suggesting the emergence of another governorship candidate as false, illegal and misleading, warning members of the public against being deceived by what it termed the handiwork of mischief-makers.

In a statement yesterday, by Musa Bako Shabu, the party’s publicity secretary stated that the claims that Mohammed Ibrahim Ja’afaru or any other individual had emerged as the party’s governorship candidate were without legal foundation and should be disregarded.

“There is no faction in the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State. The party has one recognised leadership and one governorship candidate for the 2027 general election,” the statement said.

The party maintained that all processes leading to the emergence of candidates for the forthcoming elections were conducted by the duly recognised party leadership and in line with the provisions of the law.

“David Emmanuel Ombugadu, remains the sole governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in Nasarawa State. Any contrary claim is false, illegal and of no consequence,” the statement added.

According to the PDP, the recognised leadership of the party conducted the sale of nomination forms, screening of aspirants and primary elections that produced Ombugadu and other candidates for various elective positions.

The party accused some individuals of deliberately spreading false information to create confusion among members and supporters ahead of the 2027 elections.

“These reports are nothing but a desperate attempt to mislead the public and create an impression of division where none exists. The PDP remains united, focused and committed to providing credible leadership for the people of Nasarawa State,” the statement said.

The party expressed confidence that the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) would, at the appropriate time, publish the names of candidates who emerged from its recognised primaries.

It further urged members to remain loyal to the party and ignore what it described as unlawful and unofficial activities being carried out in the name of the PDP.

“The public is advised to disregard all false reports and illegal claims concerning the governorship ticket of the PDP. Ombugadu remains the sole and validly nominated candidate of the party,” the statement added.

The party reaffirmed its determination to remain united and work towards victory in the 2027 general election.