From Tony John, Port Harcourt

The Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL), Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited (PINL) and the chairman, Abual/Odua Local Government Area of Rivers State, Owolobi Michael Ofori, have condemned the multiple attacks on gas pipeline in the community.

Head of Field Operations for the Eastern Corridor at NNPCL’s Project Monitoring Office, Akponime Omojewvhe, expressed his dismay at the June, 2026 stakeholders’ engagement organised by PINL for host communities across Abia, Imo and Rivers States held in Port Harcourt on Thursday.

He urged communities to report suspicious activity early, noting that timely information remained crucial to protecting the corridor.

Earlier, PINL’s General Manager for Community and Stakeholder Relations, Dr. Akpos Mezeh, urged their contractors to increase the presence of surveillance guards at all times on the corridor to deter the return of vandals.

He stated: “Distinguished stakeholders, we are deeply concerned and disturbed by the recent attack on the Trans-Niger Pipeline (TNP) by armed individuals precisely on 15th June 2026 around the Odau axis, Zone 8 in Abua/Odua Local Government Area of Rivers State.

“This unfortunate incident has been promptly escalated to the relevant security authorities for urgent intervention and necessary action.

“We are confident that the security agencies will take appropriate measures to apprehend those responsible and prevent any recurrence.”

Mezeh emphasised that attacks on critical national infrastructure have far-reaching consequences beyond the immediate damage caused.

He stressed: “Such acts pose serious environmental risks, including pollution and ecosystem degradation, while also threatening the livelihoods of host communities whose economic activities depend on a safe and healthy environment.

“PINL, therefore, calls on all stakeholders, community leaders, youths, contractors, surveillance personnel, and security agencies to remain vigilant and continue to work together in protecting these vital national assets from loss of lives, environmental degradation and deepening humanitarian crisis.