NLNG receives 98 entries for maiden Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts

By Doris Obinna

Nigeria LNG Limited (NLNG) has recorded a strong debut for its newest cultural initiative, The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, with 98 entries received at the close of submissions on Thursday, signalling strong interest from young Nigerian storytellers.

The maiden edition of the prize, which focuses on documentary filmmaking, is themed “Identity” and is open to Nigerian youths aged 35 and below. The initiative is designed to amplify authentic Nigerian narratives through creative expression and visual storytelling.

At a formal handover of submissions, the General Manager, External Relations and Sustainable Development at NLNG, Sophia Horsfall, described the volume and quality of entries as proof of the country’s rich pool of creative talent and the growing relevance of platforms that empower young voices.

Represented by the Manager, Corporate Communications and Public Affairs, Anne-Marie Palmer-Ikuku, Horsfall said the response to the prize underscores the transformative power of storytelling in national development. She noted that the entries reflect the passion, innovation and depth of talent among Nigerian youths eager to shape positive narratives about the country on the global stage.

According to her, the prize is designed to inspire a new generation of documentary filmmakers to tell compelling stories that highlight Nigeria’s identity, heritage and resilience, while contributing to global conversations from authentic African perspectives. She added that the initiative aligns with NLNG’s longstanding commitment to human capital development and excellence, building on the success of The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Science.

The adjudication process will be overseen by the Advisory Board for The Nigeria Prize for Literature and The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts, chaired by Akachi Adimora-Ezeigbo, with technical support from Joel Benson. The board is expected to ensure that all entries are assessed with strict adherence to professionalism, transparency and integrity.

Receiving the entries on behalf of the judges and advisory board, Prof. Adimora-Ezeigbo described the milestone as a defining moment for the prize, declaring that “the prize has come alive” with the submission of entries. She commended the secretariat for its commitment and urged the panel of judges to uphold excellence as the guiding principle in their evaluation.

She further highlighted the impact of NLNG’s interventions in Nigeria’s literary and creative sectors, noting that its contributions have significantly advanced the development of literature, documentary filmmaking and creative arts in the country.

The submitted documentaries will now undergo a rigorous evaluation process, with entries to be judged on originality, storytelling, production quality and overall impact.

The Nigeria Prize for Creative Arts carries a cash award of 20,000 dollars and represents a strategic investment in Nigeria’s creative economy. The prize cycle is expected to culminate in October 2026 with the announcement of the winner at a grand award night.

With the successful close of submissions, NLNG has reinforced its commitment to nurturing creative talent, strengthening the nation’s cultural industries and projecting Nigeria’s stories to a global audience through the power of film.