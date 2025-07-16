BY PHILIP NWOSU

A coalition of organised labour and media unions in Lagos State has strongly condemned the recent redeployment of management staff and in-house union leaders at the Voice of Nigeria (VON), describing the action by the Director General, Mr. Jibrin Baba Ndace, as arbitrary, retaliatory, and a gross violation of workers’ rights.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, the Lagos State chapters of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Senior Staff Association of Statutory Corporations and Government Owned Companies (SSASCGOC), and the Radio, Television, Theatre and Art Workers Union (RATTAWU) expressed grave concern over what they termed “an authoritarian move” to silence whistleblowers and union activists.

The unions allege that the affected officials were redeployed shortly after raising concerns about operational and administrative issues plaguing the organisation, particularly in VON’s Lagos office. These issues were reportedly outlined in a letter dated March 22, 2025, titled “Ploy to Render Lagos Staff Redundant.”

Among the key concerns raised in the letter are: Lack of diesel supply to the Lagos office since Q3 2024, leaving the station reliant on unstable public electricity; Non-functional and unconducive studios undermining production quality and absence of cleaning staff due to unpaid wages running into millions of naira.

The union also frowns at non-operational vehicles and toilets, forcing staff to use facilities at the neighbouring FRCN office.

“Rather than address these legitimate concerns, the DG has weaponized his office in what is clearly an act of retaliation, victimisation, and official intimidation designed to silence dissent,” the unions stated.

They further accused Mr. Ndace of habitual disregard for civil service rules and procedures, describing the redeployments as a “direct attack on democratic principles, freedom of expression, and the constitutional role of unions.”

The unions reminded the public and relevant authorities that union leaders and whistleblowers are protected under Nigerian labour laws and international conventions to which Nigeria is a signatory.

They issued the following demands: Immediate reversal of all redeployments linked to union-related victimisation; full investigation into allegations of financial and administrative misconduct against the VON leadership; respect for union rights, including the freedom to raise workplace concerns without reprisal and restoration of industrial harmony through dialogue and due process.

The statement concluded with a stern warning that failure to meet these demands would prompt widespread solidarity action across affiliated unions.

“We will not stand idly by while workers are targeted for upholding ethical standards and fighting for institutional integrity,” the statement read.