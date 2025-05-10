Timothy Omotoso, a Nigerian pastor who was recently acquitted of rape charges, was rearrested by South African police on Saturday.

Per the latest reports, Omotoso was apprehended over immigration offences, as revealed by police in South Africa.

The clergyman was released in April, nine years after his imprisonment following his trial on charges of raping and sexually assaulting several young women from his church.

Omotoso’s acquittal attracted backlash from South Africans after the judge discovered that while his explanation was improbable, his case had been mishandled by state prosecutors.

Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola informed the press that Omotoso was arrested in the town of East London on Saturday morning, “just after church.”

“He will be facing charges related to violations of the Immigration Act, and he will appear in court on Monday,” Masemola said.

Omotoso, 66, pastors the Jesus Dominion International (JDI) church, South Africa and was arrested in 2017 on 32 charges, including rape, sexual exploitation and human trafficking.

At the time, several young ladies testified that Omotoso handpicked them and would often engage in prayer for their forgiveness after each encounter.