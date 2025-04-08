Billboard has named Trinidadian hip-hop star Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time.

Also included in the list are veteran rappers such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, and Queen Latifah.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who are Nicki Minaj’s closest rivals, did not make the top ten in the list released by Billboard staff.

In second place on the list is Missy Elliot, followed by Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, and Queen Latifah at numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

The others who make up the top ten list are MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shanté, Eve, and Foxy Brown.

While Cardi B made the number 11 position, Megan Thee Stallion ranked at number 15.