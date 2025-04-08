Billboard has named Trinidadian hip-hop star Nicki Minaj the greatest female rapper of all time.

Also included in the list are veteran rappers such as Missy Elliott, Lauryn Hill, and Queen Latifah.

Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion, who are Nicki Minaj’s closest rivals, did not make the top ten in the list released by Billboard staff.

In second place on the list is Missy Elliot, followed by Lauryn Hill, Lil’ Kim, and Queen Latifah at numbers 2, 3, 4, and 5, respectively.

The others who make up the top ten list are MC Lyte, Salt-N-Pepa, Roxanne Shanté, Eve, and Foxy Brown.

While Cardi B made the number 11 position, Megan Thee Stallion ranked at number 15.

See the full list below:

Billboard’s 25 Greatest Female Rappers of all time (Staff List)
  1. Nicki Minaj
  2. Missy Elliott
  3. Lauryn Hill
  4. Lil Kim
  5. Queen Latifah
  6. MC Lyte
  7. Salt-N-Pepa
  8. Roxanne Shante
  9. Eve
  10. Foxy Brown
  11. Cardi B
  12. Da Brat
  13. Trina
  14. Left Eye
  15. Megan Thee Stallion
  16. Doja Cat
  17. Rapsody
  18. Remy Ma
  19. Latto
  20. Monie Love
  21. GloRilla
  22. Lady of Rage
  23. Gangsta Boo
  24. Doechii
  25. Tierra Whack