By Merit Ibe

The Nigerian Education Loan Fund (NELFUND) has urged tertiary institutions to improve their turnaround time for the verification and approval of successfully completed and submitted applications to avoid unnecessary delays in loan disbursement to students.

In her statement, Mrs Oseyemi Oluwatuyi, Director, Strategic Communications, noted that the plea becomes necessary as NELFUND is inundated with complaints from prospective beneficiaries expressing worries that delays in the verification of their applications by the institutions – a critical requirement for the loan application process – are causing delays for many of them receiving their institutional fees and upkeep allowance from NELFUND.

Oluwatuyi said the Fund believes that by prioritising timely verification and approval of successfully completed and submitted applications, the loan beneficiaries would have no issues getting their fees as and when due.

In a related development aimed at further raising the bar of the organisation and its efficiency, she disclosed that the office of NELFUND has been relocated to the Fund’s new permanent headquarters.

“Effective Thursday, September 4, 2025, all official correspondence, visits, and enquiries will now be directed to: House 12, Plot 103/104, Monrovia Street, Wuse 2, Opposite Bon Hotel, Abuja, Federal Capital Territory, Nigeria.

“We wish to assure our stakeholders and the public that this relocation will not interrupt our services in any way. NELFUND remains fully operational and committed to its mandate of providing affordable education loans and support to Nigerian students across the country.”

The official communication channels remain unchanged and are as follows:

X: @nelfund

Instagram: @nelfund

Facebook & LinkedIn: Nigerian Education Loan Fund – NELFUND

Website: www.nelf.gov.ng

“We appreciate your trust and continued support as we work to expand access to higher education financing nationwide,” the statement said.