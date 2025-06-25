From Scholastica Hir, Makurdi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Benue State Command, has arrested 325 suspects and seized 1,902.2573 kg of illicit drugs in the last year in Benue State.

The State NDLEA Commander, Esther Musa, disclosed while briefing newsmen on Wednesday, June 25, as part of activities to commemorate the United Nations International Day Against Illicit Drug Abuse and Trafficking in Makurdi.

The Commander noted the devastating effects of drug abuse on society, where the youths are vulnerable and getting themselves entangled.

She said the theme for the 2025 celebration, “The Evidence is Clear: Invest in Prevention”, was fashioned by the United Nations, urging everyone to invest in prevention because the consequences of drug abuse are clear.

According to her, the command adopted sensitisation and awareness creation as preventive measures to sensitise different target groups, especially the youth.

She said, “Following the supply reduction efforts of the command within the last year, we have seized a huge amount of illicit drugs from dealers, some of whom were arrested after they were intercepted at a checkpoint in Otukpo and other places.

“Between June 2024 and June 2025, our men successfully arrested 325 suspects, including 288 males and 37 females. Thirty-six cases were filed in court for prosecution, and out of the 36, we have secured 28 convictions for various jail terms. We have also secured final forfeitures of 22 machines, two vehicles, and monies amounting to ₦792,450.

“We also seized a total of 1,902.2573 kg of illicit drugs in the state. The substances seized include 1,682.169 kg of Cannabis Sativa, 55,041.3 kg of tramadol, 0.027 kg of amphetamine, and 156.1033 kg of codeine-based syrup, among others.

She noted that under the drug demand reduction efforts, the command carried out 122 sensitisation outreach programmes to various target audiences, including secondary schools, tertiary institutions, motor parks, mosques, churches, radio stations, marketplaces, law enforcement agencies, traditional leaders, and the general populace, reaching over 44 million people.

She also said that within the year under review, the command has counselled 205 suspects, rehabilitated 35 addicts, and reintegrated them back into society, among other efforts.

She appreciated the chairman of the agency and the Benue State governor for providing them with an enabling environment, logistics, and funding to rid the nation of hard drugs.

Musa, who noted that insecurity is not unconnected with the use of drugs by criminals, said criminals who carry out crimes do so under the influence of drugs.

She therefore appealed that the war against illicit drugs should not be left in the hands of the NDLEA alone and urged the general public to join hands to rid the nation of the menace that has eaten deep into the fabric of the nation.