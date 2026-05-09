NDC zoning presidential ticket to South no threat to Tinubu – Uzodimma

Undergoes senatorial screening alongside Gov Buni

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From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The governor of Imo State and chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), Hope Uzodimma, has stated that he is not losing any sleep over the decision of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) to zone its presidential ticket to the South to contest against President Bola Tinubu.

Speaking after undergoing senatorial screening in Abuja on Saturday, Governor Uzodimma argued that a ruling party with 31 governors has no reason to entertain any iota of fear about winning a presidential election.

Reacting to the zoning arrangement adopted by the NDC, Governor Uzodimma said, “The problem I have with the media is that you know the truth, yet you always want to dance around. In a country of 36 states, 31 are sufficiently and transparently members of the APC. Look at that proportion. Thirty-one states are already for President Tinubu, apart from some states that are half APC and half their party. If we add it to it, you know that Nigeria has spoken.

“So, I am not, we are not threatened by any… First of all, this party that zoned the presidential ticket to the South—where is their head office?” Governor Uzodimma said.

He also spoke about the Senate rules over principal officers of the upper legislative chamber, stressing, “My ambition is to go to the Senate to represent my people. We don’t ask for leadership from the grassroots. When I get to the Senate, whatever rules that we meet, we will follow the rules.”

On his screening, he said, “It was a very good exercise and great. Of course, you know it is one family. APC is a family, and we know ourselves. And of course, following the requirements of the party, I have to submit myself for proper screening, and they have done. And to the best of my knowledge, I think they are satisfied and I am eligible.”

Similarly, the governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, also appeared before the screening committee to defend his senatorial aspiration.

The former National Secretary of the ruling party said that he is comfortable with the decision taken by the party on the mode of primary, describing the screening process as “very fair and thorough. It is okay. It went very well and I’m happy with it.”

On the mode of primary, he said, “Well, whichever way, because I am a party man and I am used to it, and that’s the beauty of democracy. I am open to all options.”

He also spoke on what to expect, noting: “Performance. Since I have put myself forward to represent them, of course, I have to represent them well. I’ve never been found wanting in all the positions that I occupied, from the party to the government. So these too will not be different.