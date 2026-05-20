NDC targets 1.5 million members in Kaduna

APC has taken Nigeria 50 years backwards

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From Noah Ebije, Kaduna

The Kaduna State chapter of the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC) on Wednesday launched an aggressive political mobilisation drive ahead of the 2027 elections, declaring that Nigerians are “tired of APC and their unlimited troubles.”

Speaking at the party’s first expanded Joint Executive Committee meeting in Kaduna, State Chairman Mordecai Sunday Ibrahim said the ruling APC had plunged the country into hardship since assuming power in 2015.

“We all know that the APC has dragged Nigeria and Nigerians 50 years backwards since it assumed power in 2015,” Ibrahim said.

He accused President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration of worsening the economic and security situation inherited from former President Muhammadu Buhari.

“This particular administration under the leadership of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu… has aggravated our pains when he introduced anti-people and anti-democratic programmes and policies that have left Nigerians severely wounded and groaning under all kinds of hardships,” he said.

The NDC chairman cited “a harsh economy, lack of power supply, gross insecurity and an unfriendly business atmosphere” as evidence that Nigerians were suffering under the current administration.

“Nigerians are indeed groaning today under President Bola Tinubu’s administration like the children of Israel groaned under Pharaoh’s slavery,” Ibrahim declared.

Addressing party leaders, ward chairmen and aspirants from across the state, Ibrahim said the NDC had quietly built structures across Kaduna’s 255 wards and was now ready to publicly announce its presence.

“We may not have been heard, but we have taken time to build our foundation to be solid and deeply rooted underground. Now it is time to announce our presence in the state,” he said.

He revealed that the party would unveil its Kaduna State secretariat within five days.

The chairman also announced a new membership target of 1.5 million registered members in Kaduna State before October 31.

“Before now, our membership target was 500 per ward but today, all party officers are to ensure a minimum membership registration in their respective wards to reach 1,500 people,” he said. “We are targeting 1,500,000 members in Kaduna State by October 31. It is achievable.”

Ibrahim directed all defectors joining the NDC from other political parties to formally resign from their previous parties before becoming eligible to contest elections on the NDC platform.

“No party member will be eligible for any party office or to contest election under the NDC without presenting proof of resignation from their previous political party,” he warned.

Projecting confidence ahead of the 2027 elections, Ibrahim said the party was determined to win both Kaduna State and the presidency.

“I strongly believe that by the grace of God Almighty we shall install a governor in Sir Kashim Ibrahim House and at Aso Rock Villa in 2027,” he said.

Describing the NDC as “the fastest growing political party in Africa,” Ibrahim added: “We welcome all Nigerians into the NDC Noah’s Ark of genuine hope.”