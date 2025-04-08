By Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) held an Industry Consultative Forum on Tuesday to discuss a new regulatory framework. The framework will manage unutilised and unclaimed airtime and data recharges for telecom subscribers.

The hybrid event in Abuja mixed in-person and virtual attendance. It brought together key players, including Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), legal experts, consumer rights advocates, and senior NCC officials.

NCC Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) Dr Aminu Maida called the forum a crucial step. Represented by Executive Commissioner for Stakeholder Management Rimini Makama, he addressed unused prepaid credits on inactive lines.

“The telecommunications industry has long been a pillar of economic growth, financial inclusion, and digital transformation,” he said. “With the widespread reliance on mobile services, prepaid plans have provided millions of Nigerians with flexibility and affordability.”

He noted the sector’s evolution. “However, as the sector evolves, and in line with our commitment to ensuring Quality of Experience for telecom consumers, we must address emerging challenges, especially those that may compromise consumer rights,” he added. “One of such is the fate of prepaid balances when accounts become inactive.”

Maida stressed collaboration. “Striking the right balance between safeguarding consumer rights, ensuring effective regulatory oversight, and maintaining industry sustainability requires a collective effort,” he said.

The forum, he explained, seeks practical solutions for unclaimed recharges.

He cited the NCC’s Quality-of-Service Business Rules 2024. These state that a prepaid line inactive for six months must be deactivated and can be recycled after another six months. Subscribers can reclaim credits within 12 months by proving ownership. The proposed Draft Guidance aims to standardise this. It suggests operators audit churned numbers, keep clear records, and offer unclaimed recharges as services—like data bundles or calls—instead of refunds.

Mrs Chizua Whyte, Head of Legal and Regulatory Services at NCC, opened the event. She said the framework rests on fairness, transparency, and consumer protection.

“The issue of unutilised and unclaimed recharges on churned subscriber lines represents both a consumer protection challenge and a regulatory opportunity,” she said.

“This Draft Guidance seeks to establish clear, fair, and transparent procedures for managing these funds, ensuring that subscribers maintain rightful access to their purchased credits while providing operators with regulatory clarity.” It aligns with global best practices, she added.