By Lukman Olabiyi

The National Assembly has disclosed that it will transmit the report of the ongoing review of the 1999 Constitution to all 36 state Houses of Assembly before December 2025, in line with the official timetable of the constitutional amendment process.

The Senate Leader and Zonal Chairman of the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, made this known on Saturday at the conclusion of a two-day zonal public hearing held at the Water Crest Hotel in Ikeja, Lagos State.

Bamidele emphasised that the review of the constitution is not a ceremonial exercise, but a critical process aimed at introducing substantial reforms to enhance governance, promote inclusive development, and ensure national prosperity.

He cautioned, however, that the National Assembly cannot single-handedly conclude the process without the active support of the state legislatures.

According to him, a two-thirds majority of the state assemblies must approve the proposed amendments for them to become law.

“We have completed the public hearing. We are now returning to Abuja to prepare our report. Part of our timetable is to issue final notifications before the end of the year and transmit our report to all state assemblies.

“Let me emphasise that this is not a jamboree. This process is designed to deliver consequential reforms to improve governance and development. But the National Assembly alone cannot amend the Constitution. We need the buy-in of at least two-thirds of the state assemblies,” Bamidele said.

He urged all stakeholders, especially those advocating specific constitutional changes, to begin lobbying their respective state lawmakers to ensure the success of the proposed amendments.

“State assemblies are not just waiting for our report; they are part of this process. We are advising all stakeholders seeking constitutional changes to extend their advocacy to the state level. The lawmakers at the state level are representatives of the people. They need to be aware of what their constituents want, and act in line with those wishes,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Chairman of the Conference of Speakers of State Legislatures of Nigeria and Speaker of the Oyo State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Debo Ogundoyin, represented by Deputy Speaker, Rt. Hon. Abiodun Fadeyi, called for the devolution of more powers to subnational governments to foster rapid development.

Ogundoyin advocated for the transfer of certain key responsibilities, including solid minerals, labour, drugs and poisons, telecommunications, and stamp duty, from the Exclusive Legislative List to the Concurrent Legislative List, allowing both federal and state governments to legislate on these matters.

He also reiterated the call for the establishment of state police, saying it would improve local security, enhance community policing, reduce the burden on federal law enforcement, and provide job opportunities.

“There is growing support for state policing, despite some criticisms. Its potential benefits, such as better local security and greater accountability, outweigh the challenges. What the amendment should provide is a clear definition of the powers, responsibilities, and limits of state police, along with oversight mechanisms to prevent abuse and ensure coordination between federal and state forces,” Ogundoyin said.

Other lawmakers present at the public hearing included Deputy Minority Leader of the Senate, Senator Olarere Oyewunmi; Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Dr. Oluranti Adebule; Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Health, Senator Ipalibo Banigo; Chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Procurement, Senator Olajide Ipinsangba; and Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, Senator Adeniyi Adegbomire.