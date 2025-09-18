From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The National Assembly has ordered the withdrawal of all circulars already issued for contract awards under the 2025 fiscal year.

Chairman of the Senate Committee on Appropriations, Solomon Olamilekan Adeola, who read the resolution, said the move was to ensure proper sequencing of the 2024 and 2025 capital budgets.

The resolution was jointly adopted by the Senate and House Committees on Appropriations on Thursday, September 18, following an earlier decision by the House Appropriations Committee during its meeting with the federal government’s economic team on Wednesday, September 17.

Adeola said, “The capital component of the 2024 budget will continue till December 31, 2025. Implementation of the 2025 capital component will commence as soon as possible, and Authority to Incur Expenditure (AIE) should be issued within seven days after this session with the economic team. Circulars issued by the Ministry of Finance to MDAs should therefore be withdrawn pending issuance of AIE.”

The joint session, which was held at the Senate wing of the National Assembly, was attended by the Minister of Finance, Wale Edun; Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Senator Atiku Bagudu; Accountant-General of the Federation, Samsudeen Ogunjimi; and Director-General of the Budget Office, Tanimu Yakubu.

After announcing and adopting the resolution, the lawmakers went into a closed-door meeting with the economic team.