Oil output hits 1.8m bpd, exceeds OPEC quota

From Tony John, Port Harcourt and Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

Nigeria’s crude oil production rose above its Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) quota in May 2026, reaching its highest level in 11 months and reinforcing the country’s position as Africa’s leading oil producer.

Data released by the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC) on Wednesday, showed that the country produced an average of 1,530,354 barrels of crude oil per day (bpd) and 170,446 bpd of condensates during the month, bringing total combined production to 1.7 million bpd.

The average crude oil output represented 102 per cent of Nigeria’s OPEC production quota of 1.5 million bpd, marking a significant milestone in the country’s efforts to boost hydrocarbon production.

The success has been attributed to pipeline surveillance by troops of the Nigerian Army and personnel of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited has led to the current crude oil production output approximated 1.7 million to 1.8 million barrels per day.

The General Officer Commanding (GOC) 6 Division, Nigerian Army/Land Component Commander, Joint Task Force (South-South), Operation Delta Safe, Major General Emmanuel Emekah, disclosed this yesterday at the inauguration of transit residence for senior officers constructed with support from Tantita Security Services in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

Major General Emekah, emphasized the importance of personnel welfare to operational efficiency in the Division’s area of operations, which is basically the Niger Delta region.

According to him, the initiative to provide accommodation and thereby boost personnel morale, was in line with the command philosophy of the Chief of Army Staff, which places “premium emphasis on the sound administration and welfare of troops as a critical enabler for operational success.”

Emekah stated: “The completion of these 60 units of one-bedroom flats is a testament to what can be achieved through strategic partnership, shared vision, and commitment to national development.

“It is noteworthy that the contributions and collaborative efforts of stakeholders such as Tantita Security Services have significantly enhanced the operational environment within the Niger Delta region.

“These efforts have contributed immensely to the attainment of the current crude oil production output of approximately 1.7 to 1.8 million barrels per day, a remarkable feat that has not been achieved since 2009,” General Emekah said.

I’m his speech, Tantita’s General Manager (Security), Brigadier General Efemena Edafioghor (rtd), who represented the Managing Director, High Chief Kestin Pundi, expressed his company’s commitment to improve collaboration with relevant security agencies towards safeguarding the pipelines and other national assets.

He said: “The Nigerian Army has continued to play a critical role in safeguarding the sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity of our nation. Beyond its constitutional responsibilities, the Army has remained at the forefront of maintaining internal security, combating criminality, protecting critical national assets, and supporting national development.

“The sacrifices made daily by officers and soldiers in the service of our dear country deserve our collective support and recognition.

Edafioghor added: “The decision by Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited and Maton Engineering Services to facilitate the construction of this accommodation project was informed by our belief that the welfare of personnel is a critical component of operational effectiveness.

“As indigenous companies committed to the protection of critical national assets and infrastructure, particularly in the Niger Delta region, Tantita Security Services and Maton Engineering recognize the importance of strategic partnerships in promoting peace, security, and economic prosperity.

“Our collaboration with the Armed Forces of Nigeria and other security agencies has continued to yield positive outcomes in safeguarding the nation’s oil and gas infrastructure, enhancing security, and supporting the economic well-being of our country.

“As these accommodation units are commissioned today, we trust that this facility will serve as a lasting symbol of the fruitful partnership between the Nigerian Army and responsible corporate organizations working together for the advancement of our nation,” he said.