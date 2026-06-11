Omokri clashes with Davido over campaign for abducted Oyo pupils

Nigeria’s Ambassador-Designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri, has criticised Afrobeats star Davido for using his global platform to spotlight the abduction of schoolchildren in Oyo State, arguing that extensive publicity around hostage situations could strengthen the hand of terrorists and complicate rescue efforts.

The debate followed Davido’s appearance at the FIFA World Cup countdown concert, where he wore a customised jacket bearing the names of pupils and teachers abducted from Ahoro-Esinle and Yawota communities in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State. The singer also highlighted victims who remain in captivity and those who have lost their lives, drawing international attention to the tragedy.

Reacting in a statement posted on X on Thursday, Omokri maintained that while the intention behind such advocacy may be noble, public campaigns often produce consequences that many people fail to consider.

“Publicity helps terrorists. It does not pressure them. They treasure it,” Omokri stated.

According to him, terrorist groups thrive on visibility because widespread coverage amplifies fear and increases their influence. He argued that global outrage often shifts pressure onto governments while giving criminal groups the attention they seek.

“It is a very big mistake to think that publicity or global outrage pressures terrorists. Quite the contrary. They relish it. They thrive on it,” he said.

The former presidential aide cited former British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher’s famous remark that “publicity is the oxygen of terrorism,” insisting that armed groups depend on public attention to magnify the psychological impact of their actions.

Drawing from his experience during campaigns for the release of kidnapped schoolgirls and other hostages, Omokri said security officials had previously warned him that excessive public attention could make captives more valuable to their abductors.

“I was informed by top-level security officials that my activities were actually making Leah Sharibu’s release less likely,” he said.

“By raising her profile, I was making her too valuable as a hostage to her captors.”

Omokri also referenced the global #BringBackOurGirls movement, arguing that the international spotlight surrounding the Chibok schoolgirls may have encouraged their captors to tighten security around them and prolong negotiations.

Despite his criticism of public advocacy campaigns, Omokri stressed that the Federal Government and security agencies remain committed to securing the release of the abducted Oyo pupils and their teachers.

“This is not to say the Nigerian government is resting on its oars in the present case. Every effort is being made to secure the release of the children and their teachers,” he said.

His comments have added a new dimension to the conversation surrounding the Oyo school abduction, with supporters of Davido praising the singer for drawing global attention to the victims, while others argue that rescue operations may require a more discreet approach.