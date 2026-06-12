Cardoso receives global Central Bank of the Year Award in London

Governor, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Olayemi Cardoso, has formally received the Central Bank of the Year Award at the Central Banking Awards ceremony held in London, United Kingdom, on June 10, 2026.

The award recognises ongoing reforms and policy actions at the apex bank, particularly efforts aimed at strengthening monetary stability, improving foreign exchange management and restoring confidence in Nigeria’s financial system.

In his acceptance speech, Cardoso dedicated the award to the Board, management and staff of the CBN, describing it as a collective achievement built on institutional discipline and technical commitment rather than individual effort.

He said the recognition belongs to the “many dedicated professionals” within the bank who work to strengthen economic governance and uphold public trust in the institution.

Cardoso thanked Central Banking Publications and the award panel for the honour and also acknowledged other institutions and individuals recognised at the ceremony.

He noted that central banks globally have faced difficult operating conditions in recent years, with Nigeria also navigating significant economic pressures and policy adjustments.

According to him, the CBN has had to implement tough but necessary reforms, including measures to tackle inflation, overhaul the foreign exchange framework and strengthen digital and financial infrastructure to support long-term growth.

He also highlighted recent milestones achieved by the bank, including Nigeria’s exit from the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list and the completion of the banking sector recapitalisation exercise.

Cardoso said these outcomes reflect coordinated efforts across institutions and stakeholders working to stabilise and strengthen the financial system.

He added that the reform agenda remains focused on restoring confidence, improving policy credibility and building a more resilient financial sector capable of supporting sustainable economic growth.

While acknowledging that challenges remain, the CBN governor expressed optimism about the direction of reforms and the gradual return of confidence in the economy.

He credited progress to the support of the Federal Government, market participants, development partners and the resilience of Nigerians.

Cardoso reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to safeguarding monetary and financial stability, strengthening institutional integrity and delivering on its core mandate with transparency and professionalism.

The award marks a significant international recognition for the CBN at a time when monetary reforms continue to play a central role in Nigeria’s broader economic recovery strategy.