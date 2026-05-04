Nasarawa 2027: Nalaraba drops out of Gov race, eyes Senate seat

From Abel Leonard, Lafia
A frontline governorship aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State, Hon. Abubakar Hassan Nalaraba, has withdrawn from the 2027 governorship race and declared for the Nasarawa South Senatorial seat.
Nalaraba, who represents Awe/Doma/Keana Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, announced his decision at a press conference in Lafia yesterday, after what he described as “wide consultations” with party stakeholders, elders, and constituents across the state.
He said the move was guided by “wisdom, political maturity, and loyalty” to the APC, stressing that the unity and stability of the party must take precedence over personal ambition. The lawmaker aligned himself with the position of Governor Abdullahi A. Sule, who has endorsed Senator Ahmed Aliyu Wadada as the party’s preferred governorship candidate.
“As a loyal party man, I align myself totally with the decision of His Excellency, the Executive Governor. I hold the unity and stability of our great party above my personal ambition,” Nalaraba said.
He dismissed insinuations that his withdrawal was due to pressure or lack of capacity, describing it instead as a necessary sacrifice in the overall interest of the state.
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“At critical moments of political decision-making, sacrifice and the collective interest of the state must prevail over personal ambition,” he added.
Nalaraba pledged to deploy his political structure across the 147 electoral wards, 13 local government areas, and the three senatorial zones of the state to ensure victory for Wadada at both the party primaries and the general election. He also called on his supporters to rally behind the governor’s choice in the interest of party cohesion and electoral success.
On his senatorial ambition, Nalaraba said the decision to contest for the Nasarawa South seat followed sustained calls from stakeholders within the zone.
“I have listened carefully to the voices of my people and the appeal from stakeholders. I have resolved to offer myself for service as senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria to represent Nasarawa South,” he declared.
The politician, who holds the traditional titles of Sadaukin Lafia and Galadiman Keana, assured that his campaign structure would remain intact, describing it as a “movement of friendship and family” now redirected towards the senatorial race.
He expressed gratitude to members of the Nalaraba Campaign Organisation, ward and local government coordinators, as well as women and youth groups, traditional and religious leaders, for their support and sacrifices during his governorship bid.