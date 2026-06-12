NANS issues 48-hour ultimatum over robbery attacks, insecurity in Ogun students community

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) National Secretariat has expressed grave concern over what it described as persistent cases of robbery attacks and the deteriorating security situation confronting students of Tai Solarin Federal University of Education (TASFUED), Olabisi Onabanjo University (OOU), Ago Iwoye and Gateway ICT Polytechnic, Saapade (GAPOSA).

This is contained in a Friday statement signed by NANS Secretary General, National Headquarters, Comrade Oladimeji Uthman and sent to SunOnline.

The national student body said it had carefully followed reports of recent robbery attacks and the concerns raised by the Students’ Union Government of OOU, GAPOSA and TASFUED.

“NANS National strongly condemns the recurring incidents of criminal attacks targeted at students within and around our institutions environment.

“It is unfortunate that students who should be focused on their examinations and academic pursuits are now compelled to live under fear and uncertainty due to the apparent failure of relevant authorities to adequately secure lives and property,” the statement reads in part.

NANS said the fears and frustrations of the students were legitimate and their demands for immediate intervention were justified.

The statement reads, “NANS National stands in unwavering solidarity with the leadership and students of TASFUED.

“We affirm that the safety, welfare, and security of Nigerian students remain non-negotiable and must be treated as a priority by all concerned authorities.

“Consequently, NANS National hereby issues a 48-hour ultimatum to the institution management, the Nigeria Police Force, relevant government authorities, and stakeholders within the host community to immediately implement visible and effective measures aimed at addressing the growing insecurity around the institutions and student-populated areas.”

NANS said it expects to see within the next 48 hours, concrete actions, increased security patrols, improved surveillance, intelligence-driven operations, and clear assurances that students could live and study in a safe environment.

“We refuse to wait until innocent students become casualties before decisive action is taken.

“The protection of students’ lives and properties must not begin after a tragedy; it must begin now,” the body said.

It warned that failure to take meaningful action within this period would compel NANS National to activate all lawful and democratic channels available to the Nigerian students movement in defence of the rights, welfare, and security of its members.

The statement further reads, “This is not merely an appeal, it is a demand for accountability.

“Those entrusted with the responsibility of protecting lives and property must rise to the occasion before the situation degenerates further.

“NANS National Secretariat remains committed to safeguarding the interests of Nigerian students and will not stand by while her members are subjected to fear, attacks and insecurity.

“An injury to one student is an injury to all students.”