From Sola Ojo, Abuja

Justice Josephine Oyefeso of the Lagos State High Court sitting in Ajah, Lagos, on Tuesday, June 10, 2025, convicted and sentenced one Chukwudi Okonkwo Goodness to 74 years imprisonment for stealing and issuance of dud cheques.

He was arraigned on June 6, 2016 on a 33-count charge bordering on stealing and issuance of dud cheques to the tune of N360 million by the Lagos Zonal Directorate 1 of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

One of the charges reads: “That you, Chukwudi Okonkwo Goodness, sometime between the months of June and July, 2015 at Ikeja, within the jurisdiction of the Honorable Court, fraudulently converted and stole the sum of N360, 000. 000.00 (Three Hundred and Sixty Million Naira), property of one Henry Nnadike and committed an offence of stealing by conversion contrary to Sections 278 and 285 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2011.”

He pleaded “not guilty” to the charges preferred against him, thereby leading to his full trial.

During the trial, prosecution counsel, T.J. Banjo called four witnesses and presented several pieces of evidence to prove his case against the defendant.

Delivering judgment on Tuesday, Justice Oyefeso found Goodness guilty on 32 of the 33 counts and sentenced him accordingly.

The judge sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on count one of stealing.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment on each of counts three to thirty-two for the issuance of dud cheques, without an option of fine.

The judge also sentenced him to seven years imprisonment on count 33, without an option of fine.

He was, however, discharged and acquitted on count two of possession of documents containing false pretence.

The sentences are to run concurrently.

The judge ordered him to restitute the sum of N215 million within 30 days of the judgment and further held that he might be considered for a fine thereafter.

