By John Ogunsemore

Manchester United midfielder, Casemiro has disclosed that his name was wrongly spelt early in his career.

The 33-year-old Brazilian made the disclosure in an interview with Football Focus.

He said his name, Carlos Henrique Casimiro, was wrongly spelt as Casemiro years ago when he played for Sao Paulo.

He said, “My name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro, with an ‘I’ there, not ‘Casemiro’. I remember that I played a game for São Paulo and the club got my name wrong. They wrote it with an ‘E’.

“I played really well in that game and as I’m a superstitious person, I said ‘No need to change it, just leave it like that, things are going well. So the name stuck, but my name is Carlos Henrique Casimiro. It was a mistake made in one game, the name stuck!”