By Okey Sampson, Umuahia

The Minister of Police Affairs, Senator Ibrahim Gaidam, has said the Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing (MLTF) section of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) will significantly complement police efforts in fighting insecurity in Nigeria.

A statement from Bolaji O. Kazeem, Deputy Director (Information and Public Relations Unit) in the Ministry, said the Minister stated this during a training workshop on Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing for Frontline Officers and Prosecutors.

Gaidam, represented by the Director, Police Services, Ministry of Police Affairs, Mr Ibrahim Muhammed, stated that the workshop will present a valuable opportunity to enhance skills and share expertise on how to tackle money laundering and terrorism financing.

“The frontline officers and prosecutors will play a vital role in disrupting financial crimes and terrorism financing networks. This workshop will equip participants with the knowledge, skills, and best practices to tackle these complex challenges.

“As the Minister of Police Affairs, I want to assure the Inspector-General of Police and all officers present that I will continue to support initiatives that would strengthen our nation’s security and justice system,” he said.

Gaidam urged the recently established special section, entitled “Anti-Money Laundering and Countering the Financing of Terrorism Section of the NPF,” to seize the opportunity to utilise the data from the Crime and Incidence Database, the upcoming Criminal Data Fusion Center, and the West African Police Information System database, all at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, to boost their operations.

The Minister commended the initiative of the Inspector-General of Police in creating the section in the NPF, as money laundering and terrorism financing pose significant threats to national security.

The Chairman of the Police Service Commission (PSC) advised the officers not to misuse their power of investigation and to avoid getting involved in land matter issues, adding that the commission is ready to discipline any erring officers according to extant law.

He urged the officers to imbibe international best practices, as the challenges of investigating and prosecuting a case require commitment, facts, and adherence to truth.

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, represented by the Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Training and Development), DIG Frank Mba, regretted that Nigeria continues to grapple with the twin trends of money laundering and terrorism financing through complex crimes that not only weaken the economic foundations but also tarnish the international reputation of the country.

“To address this, the Federal Government has undertaken commendable steps by establishing specialised agencies such as the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU), and the National Counter Terrorism Centre (NCTC). These institutions form the backbone of the institutional response to financial crimes and terrorism,” he said.