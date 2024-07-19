Momodu, Omokri in war of words over support for Tinubu

Two chieftains of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dele Momodu and Reno Omokri have exchanged words over the latter’s support for the All Progressives Congress (APC) administration of President Bola Tinubu.

Momodu had written an open letter to President Tinubu lamenting the hardship being faced by Nigerians due to his government’s economic policies.

“Nigeria is in big trouble. Our economy has virtually collapsed. And what’s the way out? You’ve been wasting too much money at a time that requires absolute frugality. Please, stop this reckless propensity for wasting scarce resources.

“Purchasing presidential jets, building outlandish monuments, distributing cash as palliatives, etc, are signs of a failed and careless government,” Momodu said.

Reacting to Momodu’s open letter, Omokri said, “Facts do not support your assertions.”

Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, highlighted seven reasons why Nigeria under Tinubu was not collapsing as claimed by Momodu.

“Firstly, only yesterday, the International Monetary Fund projected that due to the reforms being undertaken by the current administration, Nigeria will have a 3.1% GDP growth rate in 2024. This is one of the best projections for an African country in 2024, and does not signal an economy that has ‘virtually collapsed’,” Omokri said.

But in a counter-reaction, Momodu said Omokri was defending Tinubu more than media aides appointed by the president.

“When did Reno become a born again Tinubuist that he has forcefully taken over the jobs of Ajuri and Onanuga combined. Otherwise, he would have known the difference between economics and ECONOMY.

“Economics deals mainly with textbook theories while the ECONOMY deals with the practical and realistic conditions of the people on day to day basis. All the economic ratings quoted by Reno have no meaning in Nigeria of today. No textbook can envisage or assuage the unprecedented hunger and suffering of Nigerians. Our country is haemorrhaging to death while pseudo economists are regaling us with an over-romanticized magic of IMF/World Bank,” he said.

Responding, Omokri denied that Tinubu is now his “idol”, claiming that Momodu, a journalist-turned-politician had also praised Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State over 50 times via his social media pages.

Debunking the claim, Momodu challenged Omokri to quote the 50 times he praised the Osun governor.

“You’re desperately looking for a justification for your Tinubu project,” Momodu added.

In his reaction, Omokri doubled-down on his claim, insisting that he was ready to appear in court to defend his assertion.

“Please go through your Instagram posts. Your social media is virtually a shrine to Governor Adeleke. It is beneath you to deny it. This is a notorious fact!

“Please, egbon, I make this an open challenge. If you have not used your social media profiles to praise Governor Adeleke at least fifty times, then take me to court! I will meet you there with documents. I am nothing if not a meticulous record keeper!

“Even your own followers know this is a fact. But please, take me up on my challenge,” Omokri said.