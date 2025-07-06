From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo of Anambra State has commenced a strategic engagement with the Anambra Diaspora community in the United States and North America, focusing on accountability, inclusive governance, and a transparent review of his administration’s performance.

The meeting, is part of a broader initiative by the Soludo administration to keep global Anambra citizens informed and involved in the state’s developmental trajectory, according to a statement issued by the governor’s Press Secretary, Christian Aburime.

Aburime described the engagement as a continuation of the governor’s tradition of treating governance as a “continuous contract with the people,” rather than a seasonal affair dictated by election cycles. He emphasized that the Maryland town hall is not a campaign event, but a platform for honest dialogue with Anambra professionals, entrepreneurs, and stakeholders living abroad.

“Governor Soludo believes that our people in the Diaspora are not just spectators but stakeholders in the Anambra project. This meeting ensures that they remain part of the journey,” the statement noted.

As the 2025 Anambra governorship election approaches, the governor’s choice to focus on governance rather than politicking was described by Aburime as “a clear distinction between visionary leadership and routine politics.”

The statement highlighted that Soludo had previously held similar town halls in Lagos, Abuja, and the United Kingdom/Europe earlier this year, where he presented updates on his administration’s achievements, listened to citizens’ feedback, and outlined plans for the future.

“While others are busy with campaign slogans and promises, Governor Soludo is showing leadership by accountability. His actions reflect a governance model rooted in performance and public service, not electoral desperation,” Aburime added.

“As he meets with Ndi Anambra in Maryland with his scorecard, the message will be ringing loud and clear: performance will always outweigh propaganda. It is also a reaffirmation that accountability should never take a back seat, even in an election season. In the end, that is what will matter most to the people of Anambra State,” the statement added.

The town hall in the U.S. marks another step in Soludo’s deliberate effort to strengthen the bridge between Anambra State and its citizens across the globe.