Labour Party presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has declared that he is contesting to be Nigeria’s president and not a running mate to Atiku Abubakar.

While appearing on Channels TV’s ‘Sunday Politics’, Obi refuted claims that he was considering a vice presidential slot under Atiku or any other candidate ahead of the 2027 elections.

The former Anambra Governor expressed confidence in his qualification to run for the nation’s highest office.

“Nobody has ever discussed with me whether to be A or B, or C. I am going to contest for the President of Nigeria, and I believe I’m qualified,” he stated.

Obi further addressed the issue of his purported departure from the Labour Party, clarifying that there was no truth to such reports and that his affiliation with the African Democratic Congress (ADC) was not an act of disloyalty.

“There is nothing anti-party in the decision. We are not abandoning where we are. We are going there together. What is constant is that we have agreed to work together.”