Former Presidential Aspirant of the Labour Party (LP), Faduri Oluwadare Joseph has said that those politicians defecting to All Progressive Congress(APC) as well as those forming coalition into African Democratic Congress (ADC) cannot decide who will win 2027 elections.

In a statement titled 2027 Election and Present Realities, Joseph expressed strong reservations about the motives behind such political movements.

“When you look about the antecedents of people coming together to form coalition, they are not coming together because they care for Nigeria, they are not coming together because it’s now they realize we are in wrong path, these are people that we know well, that they were the people that brought Nigeria to the mess, where President Bola Tinubu picked it up and destroy it more. So if a man has a good principle and an ideology, he doesn’t need to sit with them, nor join them nor do things with them.

“I said a month ago that the 2027 election is going to be an election about the selfish politician and the people. Even when there is no good thing coming from the APC, we still have politicians defecting to the APC. They can defect as they want, the 2027 election will be decided by 200 million Nigerians, not those minorities playing politics up and down by defecting.

“Nigerians are aware of what’s going on in governance. Nigerians are now wiser; our people are going to the point of enough is enough. Their coalition is not going to work because I don’t think Nigerians are going to buy in. People joining the coalition in the first place have no clear ideology. People join Atiku Abubakar, El-Rufai and others, we know their antecedents.

“What Nigerians need in 2027 is not ageing politicians who want to come back to governance, but genuine leaders who want to make our nation great again.

“So that’s where I’m having a problem with the coalition. And to see Peter Obi with them is very disappointing, but not that disappointing to me, because I know Peter Obi more than the people who are supporting him. Nigerians want a true change. Some people felt that they could see that change in him. I would have wanted Peter Obi to stay in the Labour Party, let us move the party together. But if he cannot do that, in running to the coalition, what will happen tomorrow, if the coalition also crashes, he will go and look for another political party.

“He allowed the Labour party to go into disarray with many factions, and nothing good is happening. What of the competence and capacity of the man Peter Obi claimed, I’m not sure Nigerians will follow him to ADC. This election is not going to be determined by these politicians, Nigerians will decide it.”

“The only calculation that will work in the forthcoming election is the calculation of Nigerians, not selfish and underperformed politicians.” The statement said.

