..says Senate yet to receive court ruling

From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

The Senate has responded to claims by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan regarding the purported lifting of her suspension, stating that it is yet to receive the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the judgment reportedly delivered by the Federal High Court, Abuja.

In a statement issued on Sunday by the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Media and Public Affairs, Yemi Adaramodu, the red chamber acknowledged that a ruling was indeed delivered on July 4, 2025, in the case filed by Akpoti-Uduaghan, but stressed that no party, including the Senate, has been officially served with the court’s enrolled order.

“The Senate of the Federal Republic of Nigeria acknowledges that judgment was delivered on 4th July 2025 by the Federal High Court, Abuja, in the suit instituted by Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

“However, the Senate is yet to be served with the Certified True Copy (CTC) of the said judgment,” the statement read.

Adaramodu clarified that legal representatives of the Senate who were present during the court sitting confirmed that the full judgment was not read in open court.

“Our legal representatives, who were in attendance at the proceedings, have confirmed that the complete judgment was not read in open court.

“Consequently, we have formally applied for the CTC to enable a thorough review and informed determination of the appropriate legal response,” he said.

He further noted that there is still uncertainty regarding whether the judgment explicitly nullified the suspension placed on Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan by the Senate.

“There is uncertainty surrounding whether the court made any direct order nullifying the suspension of Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan,” Adaramodu said.

In light of this, the Senate emphasised that it would not take any action that could undermine its legal position until the full judgment is reviewed.

“Pending receipt and examination of the CTC, and acting on the advice of counsel, the Senate shall refrain from taking any steps that may prejudice its legal position,” Adaramodu stated.

He reassured the public of the Senate’s commitment to the rule of law, saying, “The Senate remains committed to upholding the rule of law and will act strictly in accordance with the provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria upon full clarification of the court’s pronouncements.”

The statement follows Akpoti-Uduaghan’s public declaration over the weekend that the court had overturned her suspension, which was imposed by the Senate in May 2025 following a heated plenary session.

Akpoti-Uduaghan had stated that the ruling vindicated her and affirmed her right to participate fully in legislative duties.

However, the Senate has urged the public to exercise patience while the due legal processes unfold.

“We urge the public to remain patient and assured of the Senate’s fidelity to due process,” Adaramodu said.