…As Senator, Chief Donor Contributes N8.3 million

From Abdulrazaq Mungadi, Gombe

Gombe State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, has called on members of ECWA Goodnews Church in Gombe to contribute generously toward the completion of the church’s N50 million auditorium project, stressing that neglecting God’s work could attract divine consequences.

Dr. Jatau made the remarks on Sunday while serving as Special Guest of Honour at a fundraising event organised by the church to mobilise resources for the completion of its worship centre. Where he underscored the spiritual and communal importance of giving, particularly when it concerns the house of God.

This disclosed in a statement that was by Mr Jack Tasha, a media aide to the deputy governor. According to the statement, the Deputy Governor described church building as an important endeavor, stressing that developing youths with Godly virtues must not be neglected, especially in a time when moral values are deteriorating.

He commended the Church congregation for initiating the monumental project, as he urged that when completed the auditorium should be use to preach the gospel of love, unity, and sacrifice. He also highlighted the need to instill the fear of God in the younger generation as a means to curb social vices.

“I commend your effort so far in building the church before calling for support,” he said, adding that people will be more willing to assist when they see visible progress, as he pledged to send his personal contribution to the Church.

Speaking further, the Deputy Governor commended building committee for what they have been able to achieve and urged them not to relent in seeking for more donations. He said lack of giving towards God’s project attracts cause but to those who give will receive blessings.

Meanwhile, ths Secretary to the State Government, Prof. Ibrahim Abubakar Njodi who was represented his media aide, Mr. Joshua DanMallam announced his personal donation of N50,000. While appreciating the Church for the opportunity given to him to partake in the blessings of building a worship place.

Also speaking at the event, Chief Donor Mr. Jerry Joseph Damara and Chairman of the Occasion, Sen. Joshua Lidani as well as the former Deputy Governor of Gombe State, appreciated the planning committee for involving them in what they described as a spiritually rewarding cause.

The Chief Donor, Mr Damara contributed N5 million, while the Senator representing Gombe South senatorial district, Anthony Yaro Siyako donated N3.5 million among others.

The Father of the Day, former Chief Judge of Gombe State, Justice Hakila Heman, commended the effort of the church members and the organising committee for preparing such a significant launching ceremony aimed at honouring God for generations to come.