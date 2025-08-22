The Premier League returns with its second matchday after delivering action on its opening weekend. All the action will be broadcast live on DStv and GOtv.

Today, the season’s first London derby will see West Ham host Chelsea. The match kicks off at 8 pm. The Hammers are still smarting from their 3–0 defeat to Sunderland, while Chelsea will be eager to register their first win after a goalless game with Crystal Palace.

Saturday’s early kick-off will see Manchester City host Tottenham at 12:30 pm. Pep Guardiola’s side demolished Wolves 4–0 on the opening day. Spurs will arrive with confidence from their commanding 3–0 win over Burnley.

At 5.30 pm, Arsenal will welcome Leeds. The Gunners edged past Manchester United with a 1–0 victory at Old Trafford last weekend, and they’ll be keen to keep the momentum, while newly-promoted Leeds look to shock the league and build on their 1-0 victory over Everton.

On Sunday, Fulham host Manchester United at 4:30 pm. United are licking their wounds after that narrow defeat to Arsenal, while Fulham are eyeing a big scalp at Craven Cottage to assert themselves early in the campaign.

The action climaxes on Monday night when Newcastle host Liverpool at 8:00 pm. The Reds opened with a thrilling 4–2 win over Bournemouth, and Newcastle will be desperate to rise to the occasion after a disappointing goalless draw against Villa.

Every match will be shown live on SuperSport Premier League (GOtv Ch. 65, DStv. Ch. 203). The season may just be starting, but rivalries, redemption, and title ambitions are already shaping the story you don’t want to miss.