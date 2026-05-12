National Chairman of the All Progressives CongresS (APC), Professor Nentawe Yilwatda, has called on all aspirants seeking elective positions to conduct themselves with utmost discipline, maturity and statesmanship ahead of the forthcoming party primaries across the country.

He gave the charge when he addressed aspirants who recently underwent screening exercises conducted by various committees constituted by the party for the 2027 electoral process.

He stressed that the party remains committed to transparent, peaceful, credible, and democratic primaries that will further strengthen internal democracy and consolidate the confidence Nigerians continue to repose in the ruling party.

He warned that the leadership of the party would not tolerate any act capable of disrupting the smooth conduct of the primaries, noting that any aspirant or supporter found instigating violence, sponsoring unrest, engaging in anti-party activities, or attempting to undermine the integrity of the process would face severe disciplinary measures, including immediate suspension from the party.

According to him, the APC has painstakingly built a reputation as the most organised and nationally accepted political platform in Nigeria, and no individual ambition would be allowed to override the collective interest of the party and the stability of the nation.

Professor Yilwatda reminded the aspirants that contests of such nature inevitably produce winners and non-winners, stressing that democracy thrives on healthy competition, mutual respect, and acceptance of outcomes.

“In every democratic contest, only one person will eventually emerge victorious. What is important is the spirit with which the process is approached. I urge all aspirants to display maturity, patriotism, and good sportsmanship by embracing the outcome of the primaries in the overall interest of the party and our democracy,” he stated.

The APC National Chairman further urged all aspirants to see themselves as ambassadors of the party whose conduct before, during, and after the primaries would reflect the values, discipline, and vision of the APC.

He commended President Bola Tinubu for his tireless commitment to strengthening democratic institutions and ensuring the success of the party’s internal processes.

Professor Yilwatda noted that President Tinubu has continued to invest enormous energy, political goodwill, and leadership capacity in building a stronger, more united, and forward-looking APC capable of delivering sustainable development to Nigerians.

He therefore advised aspirants and party stakeholders to align with the President’s vision and avoid actions or utterances capable of creating division, overheating the polity, or undermining the significant progress already recorded under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“The Renewed Hope administration is laying a solid foundation for a stronger and more prosperous Nigeria. This is not the time for destructive politics or selfish interests that may put a dent on the remarkable progress that has been achieved,” he said.

Professor Yilwatda stated that despite inheriting enormous economic and structural challenges, the Tinubu administration has embarked on bold reforms aimed at repositioning the nation for long-term growth, economic stability, and national prosperity.

He explained that the administration remains resolute in its determination to build a resilient economy capable of attaining the ambitious target of a $1 trillion economy through strategic investments, infrastructure renewal, industrial expansion, agricultural transformation, digital innovation, and energy reforms.

The APC National Chairman highlighted several achievements recorded under the administration, including massive investments in road infrastructure across all geopolitical zones, ongoing reconstruction and rehabilitation of federal highways, expansion of rail transportation networks, revitalisation of the ports sector, and unprecedented investments in energy and power infrastructure.

He also referenced key interventions in agriculture designed to boost food security, support local production, empower farmers, and reduce dependence on imports.

According to him, the administration has further strengthened support for small and medium-scale enterprises through access to credit facilities, youth empowerment programmes, digital economy initiatives, and reforms targeted at improving the ease of doing business.

Professor Yilwatda noted that the administration’s policies in the solid minerals sector, oil and gas industry, education, healthcare, and technology are already yielding positive outcomes that will significantly impact both the macro and micro economy in the years ahead.

He particularly pointed to the ongoing infrastructure layout across different parts of the country, stating that such investments would stimulate commerce, create employment opportunities, attract local and foreign investments, and improve the standard of living of ordinary Nigerians.

“The infrastructure revolution currently ongoing under President Tinubu’s leadership will have far-reaching effects on economic productivity, job creation, market access, and national competitiveness. These are strategic investments that will transform communities and strengthen the nation’s economic foundation.”

He also called on party members, aspirants, and stakeholders to remain united and committed to the collective mission of ensuring the reelection of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in 2027.

He maintained that the successes already recorded by the administration provide a compelling basis for continuity, urging party faithful across the country to mobilise support for the President and deepen the implementation of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Professor Yilwatda reaffirmed the commitment of the APC leadership to fairness, justice, inclusiveness, and internal cohesion, assuring Nigerians that the party would continue to provide purposeful leadership anchored on development, stability, and national progress..