From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

Labour Party (LP) caucus leader in the House of Representatives, Hon. Afam Ogene, has welcomed the Attorney General of the Federation’s recommendation to prosecute former LP National Chairman Julius Abure for alleged criminal conspiracy, perjury, and forgery.

“The investigation report concludes that the four suspects conspired and participated in committing the alleged offences,” stated a March 7 letter from the Director of Public Prosecutions to the Inspector General of Police.

Ogene, who has long questioned Abure’s leadership, said the decision validates his concerns about corruption within the party.

The recommendation followed a petition by Ebonyi LP governorship candidate Splendour Oko Eze, who alleged Abure and others forged his signature to replace him as the 2023 candidate.

However, Ogene criticised the police for delaying action, noting, “Some of the suspects have vehemently refused to report,” as per a 2023 police report. He urged swift prosecution to deter similar acts.