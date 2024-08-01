Life and legacy of elegant stallion Onyeka Onwenu

By Rita Okoye

The Nigerian music and entertainment industry was plunged into mourning on Wednesday morning following the sudden death of legendary singer, songwriter, and actress, Onyeka Onwenu.

The “Elegant Stallion,” as she was fondly called, passed away at the age of 72 after collapsing while performing at a birthday celebration for Mrs. Stella Okoli, CEO of Emzor Pharmaceuticals, on Tuesday evening.

Onwenu, a multifaceted talent, was celebrated for her powerful voice, captivating stage presence, and unwavering commitment to social justice.

Her music, a blend of highlife, pop, and gospel, resonated with millions across generations, with hits like “One Love,” “You and I,” and “Ekwe” becoming anthems of their time.

Beyond music, Onwenu was a trailblazer in various fields.

Her illustrious career, which spanned over four decades, was marked by a remarkable versatility.

She excelled as an actress, leaving an indelible mark on Nollywood with roles in films like “Half of a Yellow Sun” and “Lion Heart.”

Her passion for social change led her into politics and activism, where she championed women’s rights and advocated for marginalized groups.

Onyeka Onwenu, born on January 31, 1952, in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, hailed from the town of Arondizuogu in Imo State.

A life of influence

Onyeka Onwenu’s journey was shaped by both triumph and tragedy. She was the youngest daughter of Nigerian educationist and politician D. K. Onwenu, who died in a car crash when she was just four years old. Despite this early loss, she pursued an education that took her across the globe, earning a degree in International Relations and Communication from Wellesley College in Massachusetts, USA.

Her music career took off in the 1980s, quickly earning her acclaim for her powerful voice and socially conscious lyrics. Songs like “One Love” and “You and I” became anthems of unity and love, resonating with generations of Nigerians. Her work was not just entertainment but a medium for advocacy, addressing issues ranging from women’s rights to political injustice.

Onwenu also made significant strides in Nollywood, starring in films such as Half of a Yellow Sun and Lionheart, further solidifying her status as a cultural icon. Her activism extended beyond her art, as she served as the chairperson of the Imo State Council for Arts and Culture and was later appointed the Executive Director of the National Centre for Women Development by President Goodluck Jonathan in 2013.

Tributes

The news of Onyeka Onwenu’s death sent shockwaves through the nation. The Minister of Art, Culture, and the Creative Economy, Barrister Hannatu Musa Musawa, expressed her deep sorrow, stating, “The music world has lost a shining star, a true legend, and a shaper of our cultural identity. Onyeka Onwenu’s passing leaves a void that can never be filled.”

Chief Tony Okoroji, Chairman of the Copyright Society of Nigeria (COSON), who worked closely with Onwenu, described her as an “incredibly talented Nigerian woman” whose “passion for excellence remains unequalled.” Reflecting on their long-standing professional relationship, Okoroji noted that “Nigeria will have other successful female singers, but Nigeria will never have another Onyeka Onwenu.”

Fellow musicians and public figures also paid their respects. D’Banj, who had the honour of sharing the stage with Onwenu, called her a “trailblazer, a powerful voice, and an inspiration to many,” while Charly Boy, another close friend and collaborator, mourned her as a sister and a tireless advocate for social justice. Sunny Neji captured the sentiment of many when he wrote, “The Elegant Stallion, Onyeka Onwenu dominated the stage with elegance and style, and when it was time, bowed out in a blaze of glory.”

Her legacy

Onyeka Onwenu’s impact on Nigerian culture and beyond cannot be overstated. Her music, films, and activism have left an indelible mark, inspiring generations to come. As Nigeria grapples with her loss, plans are already underway to honour her life and legacy with a befitting tribute.

Her passing is not just a loss for the entertainment industry but for the entire nation, which she served so passionately through her art and advocacy.