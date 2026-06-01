Leaving ADC shows Peter Obi’s political foresight – Omokri

Ambassador-designate to Mexico, Reno Omokri said 2027 presidential candidate of Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), Peter Obi displayed political foresight by resigning from the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Omokri said this in a Facebook post on Sunday, a day after Obi clinched the NDC ticket.

Peter Obi announced his decision to leave the African Democratic Congress (ADC) on May 3, citing worsening internal crises and an increasingly toxic political climate within the party as the reasons for his departure.

The former Anambra governor subsequently joined the NDC, eventually emerging its presidential flagbearer for the 2027 polls.

Omokri, a known critic of Obi, said the NDC candidate was right to quit the ADC, noting that he could not have beaten former Vice President Atiku Abubakar to the party’s presidential ticket.

He further said Obi was right to have quit given the internal crises that could derail his presidential bid on the ADC platform.

The diplomat said, “People don’t seem to realise that Peter Obi may not have left the African Democratic Congress because he was afraid of losing its primaries. Yes, he is eager to be President. But he is not unintelligent. There was no way he could have defeated Waziri Atiku Abubakar, given the realities in the David Mark faction of the party to which they were both members.

“He must have known from the get-go that he would lose the Presidential primaries.

“In fact, many informed people believe that he was banking on being the running mate to the eventual winner of the Presidential primaries.

“What may have made him leave the party was likely the factionalism within the party into three groups: the David Mark faction, the Nafiu Bala bloc, and the Dumebi Kachikwu camp.

“The fact of the matter is that as of today, Sunday, May 31, 2026, nobody is sure which faction of the ADC will eventually prevail in court.

“And Peter Obi, to his credit, knows that it is a very big risk for anyone to be the Presidential, gubernatorial, National Assembly, or State Assembly candidate of any faction of the African Democratic Congress when the court has not yet adjudicated the case brought by the Nafiu Bala clique against the other offshoots.

“If the court rules in favour of the Nafiu Bala faction, would that not automatically invalidate ALL primaries conducted by the David Mark and Dumebi Kachikwu factions?

“You have to give it to Mr. Obi. He had some political foresight, anticipating the likely consequences of emerging as a candidate for a factionalised party.

Which, I believe, is why he jumped ship and traded uncertainty for certainty.”