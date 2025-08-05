From Adanna Nnamani, Abuja

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has expressed concern over Nigeria’s slow progress toward achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), warning that systemic repression, weak social dialogue, and hostile economic policies are undermining inclusive development.

NLC Head of Information and Public Affairs Benson Upah made these remarks at the NLC and Youth Organisations Stakeholder Dialogue on Nigeria’s SDG Progress Towards 2030, held on Tuesday, August 5, 2025, in Abuja.

The event, organised in partnership with the International Labour Organisation (ILO), brought together trade unions, youth groups, and other stakeholders to assess Nigeria’s SDG journey.

Upah lamented that despite the adoption of key SDGs—such as good health, gender equality, decent work, economic growth, and partnerships—Nigeria faces challenges, including declining trade union density, shrinking democratic space, criminalisation of trade union activities, and frequent government interference in labour matters.

“It was not for nothing that Nigeria was ranked the worst place for conducting trade union activities in Africa, and second globally after Syria,” Upah said.

He highlighted that unpopular economic policies, corporate divestment, rising unemployment, and food insecurity are stalling growth. “Development cannot take place in an atmosphere of siege or repression,” he argued.

Upah stressed the need for stronger civil rights protections and a vibrant culture of social dialogue to foster trust among government, labour, and employers. He called for progressive financing of the SDGs through proactive budgeting and transparent implementation to ensure commitments translate into tangible results.

He also emphasised the importance of formalising the informal sector, which accounts for 80% of Nigeria’s economy, by improving access to credit, markets, insurance, and skills development. He warned against policies that suppress this sector, describing it as a critical driver of sustainable growth.

Upah advocated for universal access to social protection and urged the government to institutionalise inclusive development that prioritises the roles of women and youth. He noted that building a robust agenda for gender and youth empowerment would unlock Nigeria’s economic potential.

He further called on the Office of the Senior Special Assistant to the President on SDGs to engage more closely with labour and other stakeholders, emphasising the need for regular peacetime conversations to track progress and address challenges before they escalate.

On the global stage, Upah linked Nigeria’s development struggles to the lingering effects of COVID-19, global inflation, geopolitical conflicts, and policy incoherence. He also criticised the international community’s tendency to validate electoral outcomes that undermine democracy, noting that such actions erode citizens’ trust in governance.

“We must hold accountable those responsible for creating tense situations in our lives. Development and growth on a sustainable basis cannot take place unless we dismantle repression and create an inclusive environment,” he said.