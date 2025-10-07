By John Ogunsemore

Amnesty International Nigeria has called on Nigerian authorities to end the reign of terror visited on hapless citizens in Kwara State by non-state actors.

The global human rights group made the call in a social media post on Monday night.

This comes amid attacks on several communities spread across Kwara South and Kwara North senatorial districts.

The attacks by bandits, suspected to be herdsmen from Zamfara and Sokoto states who infiltrated Kwara through Niger State, have intensified since August.

Daily Sun reports that there have been several cases of kidnappings and killings in Kpanpkanragi village, Lataworo community, Gamalegi village, Tsaragi community, all in Edu LGA; Kaiama LGA; Agboro community in Patigi LGA, among others.

In September, the attacks got to a head with the killing of eleven Forest Guards and a community head in Oke-Ode community in Ifelodun LGA.

On Sunday, bandits also killed one person and kidnapped two others, including the village head of Rani, in Patigi LGA.

In Monday’s post, Amnesty decried the killings, which it said has created a humanitarian crisis.

The group said, “The Nigerian authorities must end the escalating attacks by gunmen across some local governments of Kwara state.

“After the deadly attack on Oke-Ode, Ifelodun Local Government Area, which left over 10 people dead, fresh attacks have been launched on communities in Patigi local government area.

“This new wave of violence had displaced hundreds and is generating fear in Edu, Patigi, Baruten, and Kaiama LGA.

“Ongoing horrific attacks are creating a humanitarian crisis and depriving people of their human rights.

“The actual perpetrators must be brought to justice.

“Apart from killing people with utter impunity, the gunmen also burnt farms, kill livestock and abduct women and girls for ransom.

“Urgent measures must be taken to protect lives.”