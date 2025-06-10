From Sunday Nworie Ani, Lokoja

The Kogi State government has reiterated its steadfast commitment to tackling insecurity and urged citizens, media stakeholders, and political actors to refrain from politicising the state’s security challenges or spreading fear.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 10, by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Hon. Kingsley Femi Fanwo, in Lokoja, the government highlighted its ongoing progress in combating criminal elements, particularly kidnappers.

The statement emphasised that the recorded gains are not accidental but stem from “well-planned strategies and deep institutional engagements aimed at ensuring the safety and well-being of every Kogite.” The government expressed sympathy for families affected by recent attacks while cautioning against the use of such incidents to spread misinformation or panic.

“Misinformation and alarmist narratives only embolden criminals and demoralise communities. We call on opinion leaders and the media to work with us, not against us,” it stated.

Condemning the politicisation of insecurity by “certain desperate politicians”, the government warned that such actions undermine collective efforts to fight crime. It added, “Those who brought medicines whose side effects are worse than the ailments should not raise frivolous alarms when the right medicines are administered.”

According to credible intelligence, the rise in security threats in parts of Kogi is linked to regional dynamics, with intensified operations in the North East and North West pushing criminal elements toward the North Central region, including Kogi. Despite these challenges, the government is deploying advanced security infrastructure, enhancing intelligence gathering, and promoting community engagement to address the issue. “Our duty is not to spread fear but to inspire hope. And we are not just speaking hope; we are delivering it through action,” the statement noted.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo remains committed to prioritising security without politicising it, the statement affirmed. “We are taking responsibility, not shifting blame,” Fanwo said, urging politicians to focus on performance rather than stoking panic.

He added, “Performers do not fear re-election.” The government also extended appreciation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Security Adviser, service chiefs, and local security outfits, including the Vigilante Service and Hunters Group, for their support.

The statement concluded with a call for unity: “Let us not propagate propaganda for criminals. Let us work together to defeat fear and inspire hope.”