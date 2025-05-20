From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Senator Muhammadu Adamu Aliero (Kebbi Central), Governor Nasir Idris, and Minister of Budget and Economic Planning Abubakar Atiku Bagudu joined Senators Abdullahi Yahyah (Kebbi North), Garba Musa Maidoki (Kebbi South), and former Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah at the inauguration of the Tinubu/Kaura Two Terms Group in Birnin Kebbi on Tuesday, May 20.

The group aims to secure victory for the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2027 elections.

Governor Idris, during the inauguration, announced plans to establish similar groups at local government and ward levels to mobilise grassroots support. “This organisation is not a rival to APC leadership but will work hand-in-hand towards our goals,” he said, stressing trust as key to success. He urged all groups to operate under the Tinubu/Kaura umbrella for unity, adding, “Kebbi belongs to Tinubu and Kaura.”

Idris highlighted his administration’s achievements, noting, “Each of our previous governors served two terms of eight years; Kaura deserves the same opportunity.”

Minister Bagudu clarified that Idris (Kaura) was not initially a gubernatorial contender in 2023, emerging after Abubakar Malami’s withdrawal and outperforming Yahaya Abdullahi and Abubakar Gari-Mala. Bagudu urged stakeholders to move past old rivalries for Kebbi’s progress.

Senator Aliero, reflecting on his return to APC from PDP with Yahyah and Maidoki, said, “We left APC due to some reasons but returned because of our good relationship with President Tinubu and the good work of Kauran Gwandu.” He noted their role as APC founders and praised Idris for delivering democratic dividends.

APC State Chairman Abubakar Kana-Zuru welcomed the defecting senators, assuring fair treatment. He commended Idris but criticised some aides for failing to extend democratic benefits to constituents, warning of consequences for underperforming officials. Faruk Musa Yaro-Enabo, Executive Chairman of Kebbi State Pilgrims Welfare Agency, hailed Tinubu’s appointment of two Kebbi ministers and urged support for the administration.

Alhaji Garba Dutsinmari, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, speaking for state commissioners, emphasised unity among Kebbi’s political leaders to deliver democratic dividends.