CITN moves to catch students early, pushes for stronger tax culture

By Henry Uche

The Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN) is ramping up efforts to take tax education directly to universities and polytechnics in a bid to build a stronger tax culture and support Nigeria’s long-term economic growth.

At its 34th Annual General Meeting in Lagos, CITN President, Innocent Ohagwa, said the institute is focusing on students as a critical entry point to fixing the country’s weak tax awareness and compliance levels.

He revealed that dozens of tertiary institutions are already on board, with 34 schools offering full taxation programmes at various levels and 39 others teaching taxation as part of their courses. According to him, the institute is deepening its collaboration with these institutions to ensure students gain both academic knowledge and practical understanding of taxation.

Ohagwa said CITN is supporting schools through curriculum development, provision of learning materials and the establishment of professorial chairs, all aimed at raising the standard of tax education in the country.

The institute is also widening its reach among students through a rebranded platform. The former Association of Nigerian Taxation Students has now been renamed the Nigeria Association of Students in Taxation and Allied Courses (NASTAC), a move designed to include a broader range of students beyond core taxation disciplines.

He noted that the association has become a key driver of engagement on campuses, organising quizzes, debates and essay competitions that encourage students to think critically about taxation and its role in national development.

Central to the push is CITN’s “Catch Them Young” initiative, which promotes the formation of tax clubs in higher institutions. Ohagwa said the growing number of these clubs shows increasing student interest and signals a shift toward embedding tax knowledge early in academic life.

Beyond the classroom, the institute is extending its campaign to fresh graduates through the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). CITN conducts tax awareness sessions during orientation camps across the country, introducing corps members to career paths in taxation and the importance of compliance.

Ohagwa stressed that these efforts are not just about education but about shaping attitudes and behaviours that will ultimately strengthen Nigeria’s revenue base.

He urged Nigerians to take tax obligations more seriously, warning that no economy can function effectively without a strong tax system.

The renewed focus on young people comes as the country seeks to boost non-oil revenue and improve fiscal stability. By targeting students and young graduates, CITN hopes to build a generation that understands taxation not just as an obligation, but as a civic responsibility tied to national development.