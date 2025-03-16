From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

Kebbi State Governor Dr. Nasir Idris has expressed deep sorrow over the brutal murder of AbdUSSalam Rabi’u Faskari, a Hafizul Qur’an and final-year medical student, by bandits.

Idris extended his condolences to the Katsina State government, the family of the deceased and the people of Katsina.

This was contained in a statement by the Hon. Commissioner for Information and Culture, Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed, Birnin Kebbi, on behalf of the state government.

According to the statement, AbdUSSalam Faskari was killed together with his father and elder brother when bandits ambushed them along the Katsina-Faskari road.

It could be recalled that the young man had recently gained national recognition after emerging as the winner in the male category of the National Qur’an Recitation Competition, hosted by Kebbi State in December 2024.

Reports indicate that he was invited and honoured by the Katsina State governor for his outstanding performance, but on their way back from the event, bandits kidnapped and later killed them.

In his condolence message to his Katsina State counterpart, Dr. Dikko Umar Radda, and the bereaved family, Governor Nasir Idris described the loss as deeply painful.

He says the death of AbdUSSalam, especially in the holy month of Ramadan and while fasting, is a profound tragedy but not in vain.

“As Hafiz of the Qur’an and a final-year medical student, his demise is heartbreaking”,

“However, being martyred in such circumstances assures us of his noble place in the Hereafter, Insha Allah,” the governor stated.

Governor Idris condemned the heinous act, calling it a stark reminder of the urgent need to strengthen security across the country.

He recalled the fond memories of AbdUSSalam’s time in Kebbi during the competition, describing his short stay as remarkable.

He prayed to Allah to grant the deceased eternal rest in Aljannah FIRDAUSI and his family fortitude to bear the loss, urging their loved ones to find solace in the impactful life of AbdUSSalam.