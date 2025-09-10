By Chinelo Obogo

Vice President Kashim Shettima has applauded Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, for establishing and chairing Nigeria’s first State Council on Skills, describing the move as groundbreaking and urging other states to emulate Kaduna.

Speaking at the 7th meeting of the National Council on Skills (NCS) on Tuesday at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Vice President said the skills revolution is central to the Tinubu administration’s covenant with Nigerians and key to delivering on its human capital development promise.

Shettima stressed that building a future-ready workforce requires breaking down institutional barriers, strengthening collaboration, and aligning government, private sector, and academic efforts.

“The era of operating in silos is over. We must embed collaboration into curriculum development and funding. This is about the artisan in Kaura Namoda, the mid-career worker in Ebute-Metta, and the technical colleges that must become true centres of excellence,” the Vice President declared.

‎He commended Kaduna’s example, noting that Governor Uba Sani’s leadership and the recent admission of over 30,000 students into the Kaduna Vocational and Skills Development Institute demonstrate a bold commitment to job creation and skills development.

Also speaking, the Minister of Education, Dr. Olatunji Alausa, lauded Governor Sani’s role in facilitating President Tinubu’s commissioning of the Institute of Vocational Training and Skills Development, noting that technical colleges nationwide are now being redirected to focus exclusively on relevant courses.

Shettima charged members of the NCS to unite behind a single framework for Nigeria’s skills revolution, warning that “we cannot build a future-ready workforce on a foundation of division.”

