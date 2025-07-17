By Seyi Babalola

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has announced that the University of Maiduguri will be renamed Muhammadu Buhari University in memory of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari.

The declaration came during a special session of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) in Abuja on Thursday, where condolences were paid to the former Head of State and two-term civilian president, who passed away earlier this week.

President Tinubu stated that the decision was a show of national gratitude for Buhari’s decades of public service, citing his strong ties to the North-East area and his lasting impact on Nigeria’s democratic and military history.

Further information on the formalisation of the name change and its implementation by the Ministry of Education is expected in the coming days.