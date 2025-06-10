From Jude Owuamanam, Jos

The Jahr community in Kanam Local Government Area of Plateau State has said they have been forced to act as vigilantes due to constant attacks by bandits and kidnappers. They have urged Governor Caleb Mutfwang to take action to stop the incessant attacks in their community.

The community, under the aegis of Jahr Patriotic Forum, Jahr Chiefdom, speaking at a press briefing at the NUJ Press Centre in Jos on Monday, expressed dismay that the forest separating Taraba, Bauchi, and Plateau states has become a no-go area due to bandits who waylay and slaughter people like chickens.

Their leader, Mallam Dayyabu Garga, who spoke on their behalf, alluded to an SOS letter written by the Jahr Development Association to the governor about the security situation in the area. He expressed misgivings about the tone of the letter, describing it as combative.

“Our attention has been drawn to a letter dated Monday, May 26, 2025, and addressed to His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, drawing his urgent attention to the security challenges in our Chiefdom.

“We are not contesting the cause of the letter but are flabbergasted by the language employed in expressing its intent. The Jahr people are known to be humble, polite, and level-headed and would ordinarily portray such in all presentations, expressions, and advocacies.

“We are, therefore, embarrassed to see the above-mentioned letter addressed to the Chief Executive of the State loaded with ultimatums, insults, intimidation, and threats. Such unwholesome phrases as ‘We are no longer needed in Plateau State.’

“This is a political statement that must have originated from somewhere since the authors have no evidence anywhere, oral or written, that suggests that the Jahr people are not needed in Plateau State.”

On the security situation along the borders of Plateau, Taraba, and Bauchi, the group said, “That forest that shares the borders with Plateau, Taraba, and Bauchi needs to be consistently cleared because they are inviting their colleagues, for example, to come and attack us.

“That forest has become their habitation. They have taken over that place. People cannot go too far in that area. They will kidnap you either at the gate or in the forest. Any time of day, they will just take you there.

“So we are calling on the government not to mind the vulgar language from our colleagues over there, but to ignore them and give them the necessary support. If government security apparatus may not be enough, let them support our vigilantes. They have the capability. They only need support, morally and otherwise, for them to come to the forest so that people can sleep with both eyes closed.”

The group expressed optimism about the government’s ability to heed their plea. They pleaded with the governor to ignore the vulgar language of the authors and come to their aid.

The group also passed a vote of no confidence in the Jahr Development Association and called for a new election to replace the caretaker committee of the association.