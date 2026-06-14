From Adesuwa Tsan, Abuja

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr. Blessing Agbomhere, has called on Nigerians to take a more active role in the fight against insecurity by providing timely intelligence to security agencies, saying citizens remain the country’s most effective first line of defence against crime.

Agbomhere made the call in a statement, where he argued that lasting solutions to Nigeria’s security challenges would require stronger cooperation between communities and security institutions rather than public protests and political agitation.

According to him, no security architecture, regardless of how sophisticated it may be, can succeed without the active support of citizens who are often the first to notice suspicious activities within their neighbourhoods.

“Given the size of our country and the complexity of modern security threats, citizens must remain vigilant and promptly report suspicious activities within their communities. Timely intelligence from members of the public remains one of the most effective tools for preventing crime and bringing criminal elements to justice,” he said.

The security expert said insecurity in Nigeria is fuelled by a combination of factors, including poverty, unemployment, weak law enforcement, communal conflicts, drug abuse, poor education and the quest for quick wealth, stressing that tackling the problem requires collective action from all segments of society.

Drawing lessons from countries such as the United Kingdom and the United States, Agbomhere noted that citizens often play critical roles in supporting law enforcement through neighbourhood vigilance and intelligence sharing.

He also commended members of the Nigerian Armed Forces, the Nigeria Police Force, the Department of State Services, the Office of the National Security Adviser, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other security institutions for what he described as their continued sacrifices in protecting lives and property despite difficult operating conditions.

While acknowledging that significant security challenges remain, he urged Nigerians not to lose confidence in government institutions, insisting that public cooperation would enhance the effectiveness of ongoing security operations.

He urged security agencies and public officials to remain committed to preventing crime and ensuring that offenders are brought to justice, expressing confidence that Nigeria could overcome its security challenges through sustained collaboration between citizens and government.

“Nigeria will overcome its current security challenges if citizens, communities and government institutions work together in the national interest. This is a time for unity, patriotism and collective action, not division,” he said.