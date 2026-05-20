INEC warns Ekiti staff against result manipulation

Chairman describes guber poll as litmus test for 2027 general elections

From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

The Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Joash Amupitan, has sounded a note of warning to the staff of the commission, cautioning them against manipulating election results and engaging in activities that would undermine the credibility of the electoral process in the country.

The electoral umpire’s boss gave the warning while addressing staff of the commission in Ado-Ekiti as part of the build-up to the off-cycle Ekiti State governorship election, emphasising that there would be consequences for engaging in activities that undermine the credibility of elections in the country.

He said that since the world expects 105 per cent performance from the commission, the Ekiti governorship election would serve as a litmus test for the 2027 general elections.

Amupitan also drew the attention of the staff to the provisions of the law regarding the role of electoral officers in the conduct of elections, promising that the commission would reward those who performed creditably well during the governorship election.

The commission’s chairman equally told the staff, especially the Electoral Officers, that the world expects 105 per cent performance from the commission.

He reminded them of the need “to maintain a high integrity before, during and after the elections, while also maintaining the integrity of the electoral process”.

He further assured them that the commission was closely monitoring the staff, noting that those who distinguished themselves would be handsomely rewarded, including double promotion where necessary as a sign of encouragement.

While promising the staff that their welfare is paramount to the commission, he said that the management was working to ensure an improved salary structure for workers across the country.

He, however, told them that the resources currently available to the commission were not enough to give them the type of welfare package they deserve, as it still operates under the envelope system of budgeting despite being captured on the first-line charge by the commission.