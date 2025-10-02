By John Ogunsemore

Human rights lawyer, Deji Adeyanju has said Nigeria must use the opportunity of its 65th Independence anniversary to reflect on the state of its democracy.

According to him, democracy exists only in the Federal Capital Territory and not at the subnational levels, with no “visible sign” that the nation is making any progress.

He said challenges like insecurity, lack of accountability, corruption and underperformance of elected and appointed officials continue to undermine the nation’s quest for development.

He said, “As Nigeria marks another Independence Day, it is important for us to reflect on the state of our democracy.

“Today, democracy in Nigeria seems to exist only in Abuja; it is almost non-existent at the subnational levels.

“Our governors wield excessive power with little to no accountability and they are shielded from scrutiny even as their salaries and allowances continue to rise.

“Less than a year ago, 19 state governors nearly crippled the EFCC. But for the intervention of the judiciary, the fight against corruption would have suffered a fatal blow.

“This disregard for accountability is the same reason that the judgment of the Supreme Court on local government autonomy remains largely unenforced.

“Leaders cannot pick and choose which laws to obey.

“True democracy must be rooted in accountability at every level, not just in the Federal Capital Territory.

“When we turn to the ministers, the picture is no better. Only about four of our ministers are visible and working; the rest are missing in action and are only ministers by portfolio. A country of Nigeria’s magnitude and challenges cannot afford ghost ministers.

“Independence means nothing without security. Nigeria must urgently strengthen its internal and territorial security so that citizens can feel safe in their homes, on their roads, and within their communities.

“Every other day we hear of “unknown gunmen” unleashing terror across the nation. This cannot continue.”

Adeyanju said Independence Day should go beyond a date on the calendar.

“It should be an ongoing work of building a nation where democracy, accountability, and security are real for every Nigerian, not just

a privileged few,” the lawyer stated.