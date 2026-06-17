Ronaldo left frustrated after shock draw against DR Congo

Portugal were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw against DR Congo in their opening FIFA World Cup 2026 Group K match at Houston Stadium. An early goal from João Neves gave Portugal the perfect start, but Yoane Wissa struck before halftime to earn DR Congo a historic point.

Despite enjoying 75 percent possession and controlling most of the match, Portugal struggled to break down a disciplined Congolese defense. The result left Roberto Martínez’s side disappointed after failing to convert their dominance into victory.

The Portugal vs Congo player ratings today highlight both Portugal’s missed opportunities and DR Congo’s defensive resilience. From Neves’ standout display to Wissa’s memorable goal, the Portugal vs Congo player ratings update reveals which players made the biggest impact in a tense World Cup encounter. Cristiano Ronaldo received a 6.3 rating. The veteran forward became the first player to start in six World Cup tournaments but struggled to make an impact and failed to register a shot on target. The Portugal vs Congo player ratings update showed that Portugal’s attacking stars found little space against a compact defense.