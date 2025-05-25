arrest alleged IPOB/ESN native doctor with gun

147 others, kill 5

From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Imo State police command recorded a major breakthrough on May, 20 with the arrest of a native doctor, Ozioma Ihedoro alleged to be a spiritual leader to a wanted member of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) popularly know as “B44” at Umuaka, Njaba Local Government Area of the State.

A statement by the spokesperson of the police command, Henry Okoye revealed that the 37 year old native doctor who was allegedly arrested by its Anti – kidnapping unit with an Ak 47 riffle hidden in his shrine has been on their wanted list for a long time.

“He admitted to being the spiritual adviser to an IPOB/ESN commander known as “B44.” A search of his shrine recovered an AK-47 rifle, three magazines, and seven live rounds. He is cooperating with investigators, providing intelligence to dismantle other syndicate at large.

“Over the past two months, the Imo State Police Command has intensified its efforts in enhancing the peace and security of Imo State through a series of well coordinated operations across the state. These efforts, executed under the strategic leadership of the Commissioner of Police, CP Aboki Danjuma, have resulted in significant successes in combating crime”. Okoye said.

Similarly, Okoye has disclosed that following thorough investigations and intelligence-led operations, 147 suspects were arrested for crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, murder, rape, stealing, receiving stolen property, child trafficking, and terrorism.

While arms recovered from these suspects he added were 7 AK-47 rifles, 3 AK-47 magazines, 7 pump action guns, 7 locally fabricated long guns, 178 live cartridges, 3 motorcycles, various denominations of Biafra currency, 4 Biafra flags, and several criminal charms.

Meanwhile, in the course of the operations, the police image maker said five armed suspects were neutralized during fierce gun battles with police operatives, and seven kidnapped victims were successfully rescued.

While commending the operatives for their resilience, the CP reiterated the Command’s commitment, alongside other security agencies, to safeguarding lives and property, noting that security measures have been strengthened across the state to eliminate kidnapping and violent crimes and urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to the nearest police station.